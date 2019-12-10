Ivory Coast: Young footballers at risk from people smugglers

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Thaïs BROUCK

With the number of African footballers playing for teams around the world at an all-time high, thousands of youngsters dream of following in their footsteps. According to the NGO Foot Solidaire, over 6,000 minors leave Africa every year in the hopes of being recruited abroad. Some hand over their savings to unscrupulous middlemen for the dubious promise of a trial with a foreign club. Today, both amateur and professional players are trying to prevent aspiring African footballers from falling victim to people smugglers. Our Ivory Coast correspondent Thaïs Brouck reports.