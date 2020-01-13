Skip to main content
Is the French army the last line of defence against jihadists in Sahel region?

By: Erwan SCHIEX | Michel MVONDO | Tristan LE PAIH | Leanne de Bassompierre

As French President Emmanuel Macron holds a summit with leaders of African G5 Sahel nations in a bid to shore up the legitimacy of France’s military operation, we take a closer look at the work being carried out by French troops on the ground. For more than five years now, they have been deployed as part of Operation Barkhane, billed as the last line of defence against jihadists in the Sahel region. Our team reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

