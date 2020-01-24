This Friday, January 24, the Democratic Republic of Congo marks the first anniversary of the inauguration of Félix Tshisekedi as president. One of his challenges is to heal the wounds left by the two wars that ravaged the country between 1996 and 2003, leaving several million people dead.

Advertising

To understand the Democratic Republic of Congo today, we need to examine the two Congo Wars (1996-1997 and 1998-2003). Although not well known, they caused the deaths of millions of people, mainly civilians – the largest death toll in a conflict since the end of World War II.



Why did these wars take place? What role did the 1994 Rwandan genocide play in these conflicts and what was the involvement of neighbouring countries, such as Rwanda and Uganda? Finally, what impact have the Congo Wars had on the DR Congo of 2019?



From Kinshasa to Kisangani, FRANCE 24’s correspondents and senior reporters, Thomas Nicolon and Nicolas Germain, met with witnesses and perpetrators of these conflicts and focused on the key issue of impunity for war crimes. They were also able to meet the country's current president, Félix Tshisekedi, who told them he was not opposed to the creation of a special court for war crimes committed in the country.

While some of the alleged perpetrators of those crimes remain in powerful positions today, the victims are seeking justice. Our reporters Nicolas Germain and Thomas Nicolon went to the scene of the worst atrocities to hear from victims. They bring us this exclusive documentary.

Click on the player above to watch.

>> Also read our Reporter's Notebook in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe