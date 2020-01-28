Perspective

As UNICEF publishes its latest report on the impact of violence in the Sahel region on children, we're joined by the organisation's regional director, Marie-Pierre Poirier. Last year, rising violence and insecurity forced almost two million children out of school in west and central Africa alone, putting their futures at risk. In addition, the risk of child recruitment by armed groups is growing.

Advertising

Poirier tells us the crisis has worsened dramatically in the last few years, as government budgets in the region are increasingly given over to the military to the detriment of health and education.

Click on the player to watch Poirier describe the situation, and read more by clicking on the link below:

>> UN says children are increasingly victims of brutal Sahel violence

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe