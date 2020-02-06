West Africa: Meet the African-Americans returning to the continent

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Emmanuelle SODJI | Emmanuelle LANDAIS | Jahëna LOUISIN

Last year, to mark four centuries since the start of slavery, Ghana launched a project to encourage people of African descent from around the world to visit their motherland. As a result, some 750,000 people heeded the call and travelled to the country in 2019. But some African-Americans have gone even further and have answered the call to settle and invest on the continent, transforming their trauma into an entrepreneurial force. Our West Africa correspondents report from Togo and Benin.