Let's talk about sex, or not: Promoting reproductive rights in Senegal
In a special edition, Annette Young reports from Dakar on the difficulties in promoting reproductive rights in Senegal where sex outside of marriage is still very much taboo. The good news is that across Africa in the last decade, tens of millions of young women have taken up modern contraception. Yet conservative attitudes mean it is normally done within the confines of married couples, thereby ignoring the millions of young unmarried people who badly need access to contraception.
We meet those who regardless are determined to get the message across; be it the producers of a TV soap, the radio host who airs debates on sex or the health workers who are on the frontline, dealing with unplanned pregnancies, rape victims and the women who are suffering from illegal abortions.
