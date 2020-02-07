Let's talk about sex, or not: Promoting reproductive rights in Senegal

THE 51 PERCENT

By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Gaëlle ESSOO

In a special edition, Annette Young reports from Dakar on the difficulties in promoting reproductive rights in Senegal where sex outside of marriage is still very much taboo. The good news is that across Africa in the last decade, tens of millions of young women have taken up modern contraception. Yet conservative attitudes mean it is normally done within the confines of married couples, thereby ignoring the millions of young unmarried people who badly need access to contraception.