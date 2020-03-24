Eye on Africa

Authorities across Africa are bracing for the coronavirus pandemic to hit home. We take a closer look at the situation in South Africa, where a three-week lockdown has been announced. In Madagascar, the army is enforcing strict confinement measures. And in Senegal, authorities in the capital Dakar have destroyed an informal market in a bid to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

Though Africa has been less affected by COVID-19 compared to Asia or Europe, the number of cases is on the rise. More than 1,600 people have been tested positive, and south of the Sahara seven countries have recorded fatalities - the latest being Nigeria, the Gambia and Zimbabwe.

A three-week lockdown has been announced in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the measures will begin at midnight on Thursday, requiring people to stay at home except for essential purposes. The country has the highest number of recorded cases on the continent, with more than 400 people infected. Our Cape Town correspondent Jane Flanagan tells us more.

We also hear from our correspondent in Madagascar, where the army has been called in to enforce strict confinement measures, but where authorities face the challenge of ensuring vulnerable people have enough food to stay at home.

Finally, authorities in the Senegalese capital Dakar have destroyed an informal market in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak. We report on locals' reactions.

Coronavirus: Curfews in Senegal and Ivory Coast, lockdown in South Africa

