Eye on Africa

There are now more than 2,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across Africa, and there have been over 60 reported deaths. Many governments on the continent have enacted strict measures to slow the spread of the pandemic, closing borders and asking their citizens to stay home. But for people living in close quarters, social distancing and self-isolation are not possible.

Our correspondents report on the difficult situation in Ivory Coast, where authorities know that social distancing in poor areas will be difficult if not impossible.

Also, our correspondent in DR Congo tells us how the country is coping after President Felix Tshisekedi declared a state of emergency and closed borders to diminish the spread of COVID-19. The capital Kinshasa is now cut off from the rest of the country.

And in other news, nearly a hundred Chadian soldiers have been killed by Boko Haram, in the deadliest attack ever by the group on the country's armed forces. The Islamist militants have increased their attacks in the region in recent months.

