Eye on Africa

Kenya's strict coronavirus curfew is blamed for the death of a 13-year-old boy at the hands of police and South Africa sends testing teams into townships in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Also, Ethiopia postpones its landmark August election due to the pandemic and Madagascar launches an emergency plan to help those forced to stop work.

In Kenya, the family of a 13-year-old boy is struggling to come to terms with his sudden death at the hands of police enforcing the coronavirus curfew. On Monday evening, Yassin Hussein Moyo’s mother told him and his siblings to go upstairs because she'd heard gunshots and thought they would be safer there. The children were reportedly on their balcony when they heard more shots and saw the target light from a gun. Thirteen-year-old Yassin froze and was fatally shot. His devastated family is now calling for justice, saying police have been chaotic and abusive at a time of crisis.

Meanwhile, South Africa has the largest number of coronavirus cases on the continent, with more than 1,300 infections and five deaths. The government is sending out door-to-door testing teams as it ramps up screening. A 21-day lockdown in the country started last Friday, but potential internal transmissions in townships are a worry, as many people are already living in cramped conditions and are finding it tough to stick to the rules of long-term confinement. FRANCE 24’s Sam Bradpiece reports.

Also, we take a look at the Nigerian megacity of Lagos. Usually famous for its traffic jams, Africa’s largest city has become unrecognisable amid the coronavirus lockdown. More than 100 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country, most of them in Lagos. Some Nigerians have criticised the government’s lockdown, saying many people live hand to mouth and cannot buy food to last two weeks, but others have supported the decision.

Meanwhile, in a first for Africa, Ethiopia is postponing its parliamentary election because of Covid-19. The vote had been set for August, but authorities say the pandemic has made it logistically impossible for the country to be ready in time for the exercise.

And Madagascar’s two main towns are entering their second week of lockdown. The government has launched a €2.5 million emergency plan to help those forced to stop work during the confinement. Hundreds of people have been rushing to the delivery points to get free food and authorities have been struggling to handle the influx. Our correspondent Gaëlle Borgia reports.

