Eye on Africa

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta apologises for the heavy-handed police enforcement of a coronavirus curfew, as some of the first people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country speak out about their recovery. Also, South Africa ramps up testing measures as tributes are paid to a leading HIV scientist who has died of coronavirus. And Ivory Coast's prime minister announces a stimulus package to help mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic there.

Kenya's first official case of coronavirus has recovered. In her first public appearance, the woman – known only as Brenda – said she wants people to know that despite the very real risks, Covid-19 is something that can be managed and treated.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologised for the behaviour of police who've been accused of using disproportionate violence in enforcing a coronavirus curfew. On Monday, a 13-year-old boy was shot dead on his balcony on Nairobi.

Also, a top South African scientist who worked on HIV prevention for women and girls in her region has passed away from Covid-19. Tributes have been pouring in for Professor Gita Ramjee. The country has logged more than 1,300 cases – the most on the continent – and five deaths. The government has been ramping up testing measures and tens of thousands of people are due to be screened this week – we tell you more.

As coronavirus cases rise in Ivory Coast, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly has announced a stimulus package to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic. FRANCE 24's Sam Bradpiece tells us what this means for Francophone West Africa's economic powerhouse.

And health watchdogs have called for caution in the use of chloroquine to self-medicate against coronavirus. The anti-malaria drug is proving popular in many African communities, despite warnings and several recorded deaths from misuse due to toxic side effects.

