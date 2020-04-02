Eye on Africa

Covid-19: World Bank announces emergency response for several African countries

By: Georja Calvin-Smith Follow | Laura DI BIASIO

In tonight's edition:Several African countries are due to benefit from a near two billion dollar programme from the World Bank aimed at helping developing countries deal with the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of poeple across Nigeria have been stranded away from home as states across the country shut their borders in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Unease is also ramped up as police are accused of abusing their powers. And finally poorer communities in Rwanda face yet more hardship to come as the country extends its 21 day lockdown.