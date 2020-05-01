Threat of Covid-19 looms large in Mali's IDP camps

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Erwan SCHIEX | Michel MVONDO | Leanne de Bassompierre

In the outskirts of the Malian capital Bamako, several camps for IDPs (internally displaced persons) shelter families who have fled violence in their home regions. But with a severe lack of food, water, medical care and hygiene, the threat of Covid-19 means they are even more vulnerable than they were before the pandemic. With international aid becoming scarce, NGOs are worried the virus could spread in these camps where social distancing is impossible and the future highly uncertain. Our correspondents report.