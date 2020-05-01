Are US forces essential to war on terror in Africa's Sahel region?
In the fight against terrorist groups in Africa, US forces provide crucial support to the G5 Sahel group (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) with intelligence, logistics and supplies. But as the terror threat continues to spread in the region, Africa is no longer a priority for the Pentagon, which could well withdraw its troops, as announced by US President Donald Trump.
Our reporter Fanny Allard travelled to the Sahel region to assess the consequences a potential US departure would have on the complex fight against terrorism there.
