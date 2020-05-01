Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Reporters

Are US forces essential to war on terror in Africa's Sahel region?

Issued on: Modified:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Fanny ALLARD

In the fight against terrorist groups in Africa, US forces provide crucial support to the G5 Sahel group (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) with intelligence, logistics and supplies. But as the terror threat continues to spread in the region, Africa is no longer a priority for the Pentagon, which could well withdraw its troops, as announced by US President Donald Trump.

Advertising

Our reporter Fanny Allard travelled to the Sahel region to assess the consequences a potential US departure would have on the complex fight against terrorism there.

>> Watch our Reporters show: Burkina Faso struggles to tackle terror threat

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.