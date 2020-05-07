The Interview

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, the president of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, discussed the Covid-19 pandemic in his country, as well as a controversial treatment developed in Madagascar that the Republic of Congo plans to use. He also talked about the economic consequences of the health crisis and asked for up to "$500 million" in aid from the IMF. Finally, he ruled out the release of two jailed political opponents, Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and André Okombi Salissa, on health and humanitarian grounds.

Advertising

"After 30 days of lockdown, we've noticed a rise in the epidemic," the Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou-Nguesso told FRANCE 24 and RFI in an exclusive interview from the capital Brazzaville. The Republic of Congo now has ten Covid-19 deaths, "including two doctors", and just over 260 cases of the disease have officially been detected.

"We believe the epidemic is still very much present," Sassou-Nguesso added. The country's lockdown, in force since March 31, was due to be lifted at the end of April and has now been extended until May 15.

>> Covid-19 pandemic: Madagascar distributes controversial 'miracle cure'

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe