Eye on Africa

Lesotho murder scandal: PM's coalition collapses, Thabane to leave on May 22

By: Georja Calvin-Smith Follow | Laura DI BIASIO

In tonight's edition: Lesotho's prime minister is given an exit date of May 22 after murder allegations against him cause his coalition to collapse. Thomas Thabane is accused of being involved in the assassination of his ex-wife. In South Africa, there are fears the easing of lockdowns may be premature in parts of the country as Cape Town becomes a coronavirus hotspot. And schools re-open their doors in Benin. Social distancing measures and masks are a must, but many worry that precautions will be hard to enforce.