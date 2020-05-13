The Interview

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh discussed his country's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed confidence about the step-by-step easing of the lockdown that is underway but called on his fellow citizens to "remain vigilant".

Tunisia's Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh hailed the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his country and displayed cautious optimism, saying that the trend in the number of cases was encouraging. "The (Covid-19) curve is quite good," he told FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview, adding that no new cases of contamination have been recorded "for the last two days".

Tunisia imposed a strict and early lockdown to fight the pandemic. The policy appears to have paid off: Only 45 deaths have been officially recorded, for 1,032 people infected.

