The Interview

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says there is an opportunity to achieve "appeased relations" with France. He believes that French President Emmanuel Macron is "honest" and "proper" with regard to the country’s colonial past, welcomes the return of Algerian resistance fighters' skulls and hopes for further gestures in this direction.

Tebboune said he believes that France has issued "half apologies" for crimes committed during the colonial period and hopes that it will go all the way towards total apologies.

The Algerian President also revealed that further releases of prisoners of the “Hirak”, the popular protest movement against Algeria’s ruling elite, were possible and that it was time to move on to a more peaceful phase of dialogue.

He hopes to hold a referendum on a new constitution in September.

