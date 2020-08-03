Eye on Africa

Niger is celebrating 60 years of independence from France. It's one of eight Francophone African countries to mark its sovereignty this month. We take a look back at Niger's journey to statehood.

Also, with 10,000 tests a day, Gabon positions itself as a regional leader in coronavirus testing, transforming a sports arena into a giant laboratory. Our correspondents report.

And fishermen in Senegal join the effort to protect the endangered sea turtle. Despite a ban on turtle poaching, illegal hunters continue to threaten the creatures.

