Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Donald Trump
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Eye on Africa

Niger marks 60 years of independence from France

Issued on:

EYE ON AFRICA
EYE ON AFRICA © FRANCE 24
By: Julia KIM | Laura DI BIASIO

Niger is celebrating 60 years of independence from France. It's one of eight Francophone African countries to mark its sovereignty this month. We take a look back at Niger's journey to statehood.

Advertising

Also, with 10,000 tests a day, Gabon positions itself as a regional leader in coronavirus testing, transforming a sports arena into a giant laboratory. Our correspondents report.

And fishermen in Senegal join the effort to protect the endangered sea turtle. Despite a ban on turtle poaching, illegal hunters continue to threaten the creatures. 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.