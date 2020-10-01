Eye on Africa

Kenya Special Edition - Representing Women

Tonight's show focuses on Kenya and its efforts to boost the visibility, support and opportunities available to women. Recently the country's top judge advised President Uhuru Kenyatta that parliament should be dissolved because of a shortfall in female lawmakers. The situation has triggered a constitutional crisis but, in an exclusive interview with France 24, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that improving political representation will not be served by dissolving parliament.