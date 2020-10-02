Cameroon: Forbidden English?
In the two English-speaking regions of southern Cameroon, the country's regular army has been fighting secessionist armed groups in an asymmetric war for the past three years. In October 2017, English-speaking separatists declared a breakaway state known as "Ambazonia". The armed insurgency has turned into a guerrilla war, killing thousands of people, displacing nearly 700,000 more and leaving millions of civilians trapped. FRANCE 24 brings you a rare glimpse of one of Africa's forgotten humanitarian tragedies.
