In Cameroon’s self-proclaimed breakaway state of Ambazonia, an armed insurgency has turned into a mini guerrilla war, killing thousands. © France 24
By: Patrick FANDIO | Regina SONDO
18 min

In the two English-speaking regions of southern Cameroon, the country's regular army has been fighting secessionist armed groups in an asymmetric war for the past three years. In October 2017, English-speaking separatists declared a breakaway state known as "Ambazonia". The armed insurgency has turned into a guerrilla war, killing thousands of people, displacing nearly 700,000 more and leaving millions of civilians trapped. FRANCE 24 brings you a rare glimpse of one of Africa's forgotten humanitarian tragedies.

>> Also Watch our Focus report: "In Cameroon, former Anglophone separatist fighters find refuge in reintegration camps"

>> And read our story: "Cameroon's president vows 'national dialogue' to ease tensions with anglophone separatists"

 

 

