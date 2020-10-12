The Interview

 Skip to main content
'I won't be seeking a third term,' Niger's President Issoufou confirms

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou speaking to FRANCE 24's Cyril Payen. © FRANCE 24
By: Cyril PAYEN
In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Niamey, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou confirmed he does not plan to seek a third term in December's presidential vote. "The elections will be free and transparent," he vowed, insisting on the importance of having "strong democratic institutions".

A few days after the release of four hostages in Mali, including French aid worker Sophie Pétronin, Issoufou reacted to the freeing of jihadists from Malian jails in exchange for the hostages. He insisted on the difficulty of such negotiations.

Asked about the attack that killed six French citizens and two Nigeriens at a giraffe reserve in Niger in August, he pledged to do everything possible to find the killers and bring them to justice. The president also promised more protection for humanitarian workers in his country.

