Kenya's fight against poaching pays off as elephant population doubles

In Kenya, fewer elephants are dying because of poaching. © FRANCE 24

By: Maria GERTH-NICULESCU | Élodie COUSIN | Bastien RENOUIL 7 min

In the past decade, the number of elephants in East Africa has almost halved. But Kenyan authorities say the country's pachyderm population has actually doubled since 1989. Kenya is setting the example in the fight against poaching and now has around 35,000 elephants. Reserves have had to adapt and step up security. But while ivory hunters are no longer such a threat, conservation groups are worried by cohabitation between wild animals and local communities, which can prove difficult. But even here, things are improving. Our correspondents report from Kenya's Laikipia County.