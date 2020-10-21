 Skip to main content
UN judge orders extradition of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to The Hague

A wanted poster with a photograph of Félicien Kabuga is displayed at the French Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes (OCLCH) in Paris on May 19, 2020.
A wanted poster with a photograph of Félicien Kabuga is displayed at the French Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes (OCLCH) in Paris on May 19, 2020. © Benoît Tessier, Reuters
A UN judge on Wednesday ruled that Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, should be sent to a detention unit in The Hague ahead of his trial.

"I hereby amend the arrest warrant and order of transfer," Judge Iain Bonomy said.

UN prosecutors accuse the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994.

(FRANCE 24, with AFP, REUTERS)

