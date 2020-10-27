Ivory Coast's Ouattara touts economy in contentious bid for third term

Ivory Coast's Alassane Ouattara on the campaign trail ahead of the October 31 presidential election.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who is running for re-election in the October 31 presidential election, has been a fixture of Ivorian politics for thirty years. This campaign, he promises, will be his last.

When Ouattara proclaimed that he would not stand for a third term back in March, he was praised by friend and foe, both in Ivory Coast and abroad.

But after the death of his chosen successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the 78-year-old took to the campaign trail once again.

Hugely improved infrastructure and staggering economic growth are Ouattara's main selling points.

However, his candidacy has proved controversial, with critics saying it violates a two-term constitutional limit.

