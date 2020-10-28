Pascal Affi N'Guessan leads fractured Gbagbo party in Ivory Coast polls

Pascal Affi N'Guessan speaks to journalists at a press conference in Abidjan on October 14, 2020.

Pascal Affi N’Guessan, a former Ivorian prime minister, is one of three opposition candidates challenging President Alassane Ouattara in Ivory Coast's October 31 presidential election.

Affi N’Guessan, who served as prime minister under former president Laurent Gbagbo, took over at the helm of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) following Gbagbo’s transfer to the International Criminal Court in 2011.

The 67-year-old is running as the FPI’s official candidate in Sunday’s election, but he has faced internal opposition from dissidents who believe Gbagbo should remain the party’s nominee.

Despite the party divisions, Affi N’Guessan has built momentum ahead of the election by casting himself as a leading opponent to Ouattara’s bid for a third term, which critics say violates the constitution.

