 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Algerian President Tebboune continues hospital treatment for Covid-19 in Germany

Issued on: Modified:

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meeting with France's foreign minister in the capital Algiers on January 21, 2020,
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meeting with France's foreign minister in the capital Algiers on January 21, 2020, © Ryad Kramdi, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
2 min

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has caught Covid-19, his office said Tuesday, ending days of speculation after he was hospitalised in Germany following cases of the virus among aides.

Advertising

Tebboune, who is 74 and a heavy smoker, "continues to receive treatment in a specialised German hospital after catching the Covid-19 illness" and is "gradually recovering", his office said in a statement.

Algerian authorities had previously said Tebboune was in Germany for medical checks when he flew there last week, after saying people in his administration had the coronavirus.

Algeria's President was elected less than a year ago as Algeria faced its biggest political crisis in decades with a mass protest movement demanding the entire ruling class be replaced.

Backed by the powerful military, he pushed for changes to the constitution as part of a strategy to turn the page on the unrest. But though it was approved in a referendum on Sunday, voter turnout of 23.7 percent was very low.

His absence through illness could slow Algeria's efforts to pass economic reforms aimed at reducing the reliance on dwindling energy revenues.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.