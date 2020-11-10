 Skip to main content
Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Touré dies at 72

Mali Amadou Toumani Toure was ousted from the Malian presidency in a military coup in 2012.
Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Touré, who led the Sahel nation for 10 years before being ousted in a coup, has died in Turkey aged 72, a family member and a doctor said on Tuesday.

"Amadou Toumani Touré died during the night of Monday to Tuesday in Turkey," where he had been taken for health reasons, his nephew Oumar Touré told AFP.

A former army general, Touré won acclaim for pursuing democratic reforms after he helped topple the country's longtime dictator Moussa Traoré.

But he was himself ousted in a military coup in 2012 amid a major offensive by Touareg rebels and jihadist militants in the country's restive north. 

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

