Skip to main content
Live
#Ethiopia
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Ugandan president meets Ethiopian minister, urging talks over Tigray unrest

Issued on:

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, on November 9, 2019.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, on November 9, 2019. © Sumy Sadurni, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday met with Ethiopia’s foreign minister to discuss the growing conflict in that country, urging negotiations between warring parties.

Advertising

Museveni met with Demeke Mekonnen, Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, to discuss the almost two-week old conflict in the dissident northern region of Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced November 4 he had ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Hundreds have died and thousands have fled the country amid air strikes and heavy fighting that observers fear could lead to a protracted civil war.

“A war in Ethiopia would give the entire continent a bad image,” Museveni wrote on Twitter after the meeting in the northern town of Gulu.

“There should be negotiations and the conflict stopped, lest it leads to unnecessary loss of lives and cripples the economy.”

(AFP)

Tigray forces fired rockets into neighbouring Eritrea on Saturday November 14th.
Tigray forces fired rockets into neighbouring Eritrea on Saturday November 14th. © France 24

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.