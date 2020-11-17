Burkina Faso: Thousands of internally displaced face disenfranchisement

Thousands of internally displaced people may not be able to vote in upcoming presidential elections.

Thousands of people in Burkina Faso remain internally displaced after having fled the unrest that prevails in some regions of the country. These Burkinabes are now at risk of being disenfranchised in the November 22 presidential election, in which national security is likely to be a primary issue.

Thousands of Burkinabes have fled villages targeted by terrorist attacks, often leaving behind their papers and other important belongings.

The independent electoral commission has admitted that nationwide voting will not be able to take place due to the tenuous security situation, with the residents of nearly 1,600 villages unable to be registered.

About a third of Burkina Faso citizens face being excluded from the vote, one civil society activist told FRANCE 24.

