The 12 men and one woman vying for Burkina Faso’s top job

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré is standing for re-election Sunday against a dozen presidential hopefuls, including Yéli Monique Kam, the only female candidate. But she’s the long-shot candidate in a race that includes the incumbent, the runner-up in last year’s presidential election and a new candidate from the old party of former Burkinabe president, Blaise Compaoré.

The frontrunner in Sunday’s election, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, has run on a platform of "peace and victory for our people". But mounting terror attacks and jihadist victories during his five years in office have undermined his campaign promises.

Kaboré faces a stiff challenge from Zephirin Diabré, a former Burkinabe finance minister and runner-up in the 2015 presidential election.

Meanwhile Eddie Komboigo, a 56-year-old wealthy accountant, is standing on a ticket for the CDP (Congress for Democracy and Progress) – former Burkinabé president, Blaise Compaoré’s party.

Yéli Monique Kam, a businesswoman and the only female candidate in the race, says she's running for the future of her country since she's distraught to see fellow citizens dying on the frontlines of the war against armed groups.

