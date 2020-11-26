Burkina Faso's Kaboré wins re-election, according to full preliminary results

File photo of Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on the 2020 campaign trail.

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has won re-election in the November 22 poll with 57.87% of the vote, according to full preliminary results announced by the election commission on Thursday.

Having won more than 50% of the total ballots cast, Kaboré has secured enough votes to avoid a second round.

Some analysts had expected a closer contest on Sunday between Kaboré, who was elected president of Burkina Faso in 2015, and his main rivals, who argued he had failed to contain jihadist and ethnic violence that forced 1 million people to flee their homes during his first term.

Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections were held in the shadow of jihadist violence, with a surge in attacks by groups with links to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group claiming more than 2,000 lives this year alone.

Once perceived as a stable West African nation, Burkina Faso’s fate is now closely tied with that of the wider Sahel region, where 5,000 French troops are deployed under Operation Barkhane, cooperating with a fledgling European Operation Takuba force.

The presidential election results read out by the election commission on Thursday showed Kaboré taking 57.87% of the vote while his two closest rivals, Zéphirin Diabré and Eddie Komboigo, got 12.46% and 15.48%, respectively.

Kaboré's opponents have raised concerns about the validity of the vote count. But the electoral commission has dismissed those and an international observer mission gave the election a mostly clean bill of health.

