Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, chief of staff says

Ethiopian federal forces have taken "full control" of the Tigray region's capital Mekelle, the military's chief of staff Birhanu Jula said in a statement posted on the military's official Facebook page on Saturday evening.

Authorities had said earlier that government forces were in the final stages of an offensive in the region and would take care to protect civilians in Mekelle, a city of 500,000 people.

There was no immediate comment from the Tigrayan forces in the northern region who have been fighting government troops.

Claims from all sides are difficult to verify since communications links to the region have been down and access has been tightly controlled.

Thousands have been killed since fighting started on November 4, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed – 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner – ordered military operations against Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Tens of thousands more have streamed across the border into Sudan, and displacement within Tigray is believed to be widespread.

Eritrea drawn in

Earlier on Saturday, the Tigray regional government accused Abiy of teaming up with Isaias Afwerki, president of neighbouring Eritrea, for the assault on Mekele.

"The Tigray regional state would like it to be known to friends and enemies alike that it will give proportional response to the massacres and property damages being done by those fascists," it said.

Ethiopia has denied enlisting Eritrean military support against Tigray but has acknowledged using Eritrean territory.

Residents of the border city of Humera in western Tigray told AFP that shells fired from Eritrea hit both residential and commercial structures during fighting earlier this month.

At least one rocket fired from Tigray targeted Eritrea's capital Asmara on Friday night, regional diplomats told AFP. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The TPLF claimed responsibility for rockets fired towards Asmara two weeks ago, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018, and it fought a brutal border war with Eritrea that killed tens of thousands between 1998 and 2000.

Abiy won his Nobel in large part for initiating a rapprochement with Isaias in 2018.

Concern for civilians

Global concern about the conflict has heightened in recent days with world leaders and human rights groups warning of possible rules of war violations.

The United Nations has spent weeks lobbying -- so far unsuccessfully -- for full access to Tigray.

Abiy's office said this week it would open a "humanitarian access route". Hundreds of UN and international NGO workers are currently in Mekele, but they are grappling with shortages of food, cash and other essentials.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had received "1,300 requests from people in Ethiopia and abroad frantically looking to contact their relatives," adding, "We know this is just the tip of the iceberg."

Pope Francis on Saturday tweeted for "everyone to pray for #Ethiopia where armed clashes have intensified and are causing a serious humanitarian situation".

Abiy's government has said the military campaign in Tigray was triggered by attacks by pro-TPLF forces on federal army camps in Tigray in early November.

Abiy has repeatedly snubbed international calls for a halt to fighting and negotiations with TPLF leaders, saying they need to be disarmed and apprehended.

On Friday, he met with three African ex-leaders -- Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa -- dispatched by the African Union as mediators.

An AU statement said Abiy told envoys that military operations in Tigray "would not last long".

The military expects to take control of Mekele "within a few days", according to a report Saturday from state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

