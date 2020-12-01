HIV-positive patients in Libya struggle for care amid Covid-19 pandemic

Tuesday is World AIDS Day and, today, an estimated 38 million people around the globe are living with HIV or have gone on to develop AIDS. Conditions for those living with HIV and treatment vary wildly around the world. In this video dispatch, FRANCE 24 reports on the situation in Libya, where patients have been confronted with a severe shortage of medicines for months that some attribute to the state's focus on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 400 people were infected with HIV in Libya in 2019, according to the National Centre for Disease Control. But HIV and AIDS figures remain estimates. The stigma and discrimination facing patients in Libya makes many reluctant to go to hospital for treatment.

FRANCE 24's Moaz Al-Sheikh and Fraser Jackson report.

