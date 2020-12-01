AIDS prevention progress brings hope for women, children in South Africa

Thanks to scientific progress and public will, AIDS is now treated like any other illness in South Africa.

Tuesday is World AIDS Day and, despite the virus fading into the background of public discourse in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, an estimated 38 million people live with HIV or AIDS around the world. In this video dispatch, FRANCE 24 reports on the continuing fight against AIDS in South Africa, where one in five adults – or nearly 7.5 million people – are HIV positive.

In the country with the largest epidemic in the world, South African healthcare providers describe the progress made in treating AIDS, preventing the spread of HIV and their hope for a future very different from the past.

FRANCE 24's Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Sam Bradpiece report.

To watch, click on the video player above.

