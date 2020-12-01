Skip to main content
Live
#Police brutality
#Iran
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
WORLD AIDS DAY

AIDS prevention progress brings hope for women, children in South Africa

Issued on:

Thanks to scientific progress and public will, AIDS is now treated like any other illness in South Africa.
Thanks to scientific progress and public will, AIDS is now treated like any other illness in South Africa. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
3 min

Tuesday is World AIDS Day and, despite the virus fading into the background of public discourse in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, an estimated 38 million people live with HIV or AIDS around the world. In this video dispatch, FRANCE 24 reports on the continuing fight against AIDS in South Africa, where one in five adults – or nearly 7.5 million people – are HIV positive.

Advertising

In the country with the largest epidemic in the world, South African healthcare providers describe the progress made in treating AIDS, preventing the spread of HIV and their hope for a future very different from the past.

FRANCE 24's Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Sam Bradpiece report.

To watch, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.