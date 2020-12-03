New bill offers hope to people with disabilities in DR Congo

For Olivier Bakweto, who contracted polio when he was two and lost the use of both his legs, life in Kinshasa, DR Congo, is an daily struggle.

One in eight people in DR Congo live with disabilities and most receive no aid from the government and are left to fend for themselves. But a new bill aims to change that. As the world marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, France 24 reports on a new glimmer of hope in this central African country.

Local organisations estimate that around 10 million people with disabilities live in DR Congo, or one in eight citizens. Preventable diseases such as polio, as well as road accidents and violent conflict, are among the main causes.

An overwhelming majority receive no support from the government and are left to fend for themselves, often struggling to make ends meet.

But a bill making its way through parliament now aims to change that.

“We want people with disabilities to be integrated into society, because we feel abandoned. And that's why 85 percent of disabled men and women have no choice but to beg in the streets,” said Olivier Bakweto, who contracted polio when he was two and lost the use of both his legs.

Two years ago DR Congo appointed its first-ever minister for disabled people. Irene Esambo, who lives with a disability herself, presented a bill this year to improve the lives of millions in the country, recommending the introduction of quotas in the public and private sectors.

"One of the main challenges is the participation of people with disabilities in public decision-making," Esambo said.

Her bill was passed by the National Assembly last month and is now under consideration by the Senate.

Click on the player above to watch the full report by Clement Bonnerot and Juliette Dubois.

