‘Are they alive?’ Ethiopians in Paris fear for loved ones in Tigray conflict

A protest in central Paris against Ethiopia's military operation in the Tigray region.

Ethiopia’s government has declared victory in its war against a rebel militia in the northern Tigray region, but fighting continues to hamper relief efforts and anguished expatriates are without news of their loved ones. FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali spoke to members of the Tigrayan community in the French capital.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into Tigray on November 4 following alleged attacks by Tigray People's Liberation Front forces on federal military camps in the northern region.

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory in Tigray on November 28, but continued fighting has hampered relief efforts and the UN refugee agency says the humanitarian situation is “increasingly critical”.

“Everything is closed, nothing can come in. So what are they eating? Are they alive?” asks Eleni, an anguished Tigrayan expatriate in Paris, who has been without news of her loved ones for weeks.

“I haven’t slept for a month. I wake up and try calling, even though I know phones don’t work there,” she adds.

