UN probe accuses Mali army of war crimes, armed groups of crimes against humanity

Soldiers of FAMA (Malian Armed Forces) stand and salute during the national anthem at the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independence in Bamako, on September 22, 2020.

UN investigators into violence in Mali have told the Security Council of evidence that security forces committed war crimes, while jihadists and other armed groups perpetrated crimes against humanity.

The allegations are made in a massive 338-page report compiled by the International Commission of Inquiry, a three-member panel probing events in Mali for six years after it spiralled into conflict in 2012.

"The Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that the Malian defence and security forces committed war crimes, including violence to the life and person of civilians and persons hors de combat suspected of being affiliated or cooperating with extremist armed groups," says the report, seen by AFP.

