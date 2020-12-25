Central African Republic: Rebel groups call off three-day ceasefire as election looms

Forces of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) patrol in Bangui, on December 22, 2020.

A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said Friday it was calling off a three-day ceasefire ahead of a tense general election on the weekend.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) said that "faced with "the irresponsible stubbornness of the government" which would have rejected the ceasefire, it had "decided to break the 72-hour truce it had imposed on itself and resume its unrelenting march towards its final objective," according to a statement that two major rebel groups confirmed to AFP.

(AFP)

