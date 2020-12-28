Three French soldiers killed in Mali operation

French soldiers keep watch on March 26, 2019 during a break in the military convoy's trip between Gossi and Hombori ahead of the start of the French Barkhane Force operation in Mali's Gourma region. AFP - DAPHNE BENOIT

Three French soldiers were killed Monday in Mali when their armoured vehicle struck an explosive device in the Hombori region in the centre of the poor Sahel state, the French presidency said.