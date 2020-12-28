Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Vaccine
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Three French soldiers killed in Mali operation

Issued on:

French soldiers keep watch on March 26, 2019 during a break in the military convoy's trip between Gossi and Hombori ahead of the start of the French Barkhane Force operation in Mali's Gourma region.
French soldiers keep watch on March 26, 2019 during a break in the military convoy's trip between Gossi and Hombori ahead of the start of the French Barkhane Force operation in Mali's Gourma region. AFP - DAPHNE BENOIT
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Three French soldiers were killed Monday in Mali when their armoured vehicle struck an explosive device in the Hombori region in the centre of the poor Sahel state, the French presidency said.

Advertising

The deaths brought to 47 the number of French soldiers killed in Mali since France first intervened militarily in January 2013 to help drive back Islamist jihadists who had overrun parts of the West African country.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.