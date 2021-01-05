Central African Republic opposition call for presidential vote to be annulled

A poster for the outgoing Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra, enthroned on a street in Bangui on January 5, 2021.

Ten opposition candidates in the Central African Republic's presidential election on Tuesday called for the vote -- won by incumbent Faustin Archange Touadera -- to be annulled in view of "numerous irregularities".

Advertising Read more

"We call for a straightforward annulment" of the presidential and legislative elections on December 27, the candidates said in a joint statement.

The country's electoral authority, the ANE, late Monday declared Touadera winner of the December 27 vote with 53.92 percent of the ballot -- a figure that, if confirmed by the CAR's top court, means a runoff will not be needed.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe