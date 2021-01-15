French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

Pierre Cherpin of France rides his motorcycle during the symbolic start of the 2015 Dakar Rally in Buenos Aires on January 3, 2015.

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.

The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma after the crash in Saudi Arabia.

"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage from Ha’il to Sakaka on Jan. 10," organisers said in a statement.

(REUTERS)

