Tunisian soldiers killed by explosive device in mountains close to Algerian border

Issued on:

The soldiers were killed while patrolling the Mount Mghilla mountains located between Kasserine (some 360 kilometres south of Tunis) and the central Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

An improvised explosive device killed four Tunisian soldiers patrolling in a mountain region near the Algerian border, Defence Ministry spokesman Mohammed Zekri said on Wednesday.

The mountainous Moghila area, near the impoverished city of Kasserine, is home to an Islamist militant group that the Tunisian army has been fighting for years.

Tunisia faces a small but persistent militant threat, foreign diplomats focused on security say.

As well as jihadist cells holed up in remote mountain regions, who have not made successful forays beyond their strongholds in recent years, there is also a threat from militants radicalised online.

Last year militants tried to attack the U.S. embassy in Tunis, killing a policeman at a security point with a suicide vest, and months later stabbed two security officers in a knife attack in the city of Sousse.

In October, a young Tunisian migrant arrived in France and immediately killed three people in a church.

(REUTERS)

 

