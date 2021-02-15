Skip to main content
Chad's Deby says deploying soldiers to tackle islamists in Sahel

FILE PHOTO: Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno arrives to speak during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno arrives to speak during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. © REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno said on Twitter Monday he would send 1,200 soldiers to the flashpoint "three border" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso as part of the G5 Sahel group's fight against jihadists in the region.

Defence ministers from the regional group, which also includes Mauritania, visited the troops slated for the deployment at their current posting in the Nigerien city of N'Guigmi, near the Chadian border, state television in Chad showed.

Chad has repeatedly vowed to deploy troops to the "three border" zone without following through in the past.

(AFP)

