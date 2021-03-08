Ivory Coast's ruling party wins majority in parliamentary elections

Issued on:

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara speaks next to his wife Dominique, after they cast their votes at a polling station during the legislative election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast March 6, 2021.
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara speaks next to his wife Dominique, after they cast their votes at a polling station during the legislative election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast March 6, 2021. REUTERS - MACLINE HIEN
Text by: NEWS WIRES
3 min

Ivory Coast's ruling party won 58% of seats in parliamentary elections, results showed on Sunday, strengthening President Alassane Ouattara's hand to pursue his political agenda.

Advertising

Ouattara's allies faced a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors, Henri Konan Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo, but they failed to mount a sufficient challenge.

Ouattara's Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party took 147 of 255 seats.

The poll comes only months after Ouattara won a third term in an election marred by unrest that killed at least 85 people, the country's worst violence since a 2010-2011 civil war.

Ouattara now aims to pursue an agenda based on attracting investment to the world's top cocoa producer.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN