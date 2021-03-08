The women activists battling to rebuild war-torn Libya

Lamees Ben Saad chose to become a political activist after returning to war-torn Libya in 2015.
Lamees Ben Saad chose to become a political activist after returning to war-torn Libya in 2015.
When Lamees Ben Saad returned to war-torn Libya in 2015, the professor of pharmacology was so shocked she decided to become a political activist, putting her life at risk to help rebuild her country. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent and Julie Dungehoeff have this report.

Lamees Ben Saad was among 17 women who took part in UN-brokered peace talks in Geneva, part of efforts to bring Libya's warring factions together after a decade of turmoil.

Despite being heavily outnumbered by men, she and her fellow campaigners have played a key part in the ongoing peace process.

Now a seasoned campaigner, she says years of bloodshed and intimidation have led to a backslide in Libyan women’s participation and engagement in politics.

"But we have the stamina to continue," she says. "We need to be there because of our beliefs and for the new generation."

