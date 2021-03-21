Congo Republic voters cast ballots in presidential poll dominated by incumbent

File photo of security forces casting their ballots in Brazzaville on March 17, 2021 in early voting ahead of the country's March 21, 2021 presidential election.

Voters in the Congo Republic on Sunday cast their ballots in a presidential election boycotted by the main opposition and attacked by critics as tilted towards veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The 77-year-old incumbent is widely expected to win against six contenders, led by economist and 2016 presidential runner-up Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who revealed Saturday that he is gravely ill.

Voting began at a polling station in the capital Brazzaville shortly after 7 am local time, according to witnesses.

Sassou Nguesso, a former paratrooper, first rose to power in the Congo Republic in 1979 and has since accumulated 36 years in office, making him one of the world's longest-serving leaders.

He is widely expected to win a fourth term in office despite an ongoing economic crisis and accusations of having mismanaged the country's oil revenues.

UN and EU observers were not invited to monitor Sunday's election, and the interior ministry refused to allow the Catholic Church's 1,100 observers to take part.

Main challenger 'battling against death'

A day before polls opened, Kolelas, the main opposition challenger, posted a video message online showing himself in a sickbed, declaring he was "battling against death" after taking off a respiratory mask.

"Rise up as one person... I'm fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change," he urged supporters, saying the election was "about the future of your children" before replacing his mask.

Kolelas' campaign did not say what illness had struck the 60-year-old opposition candidate.

Despite his illness, the government appeared to be leaving nothing to chance. There was an internet blackout across the country on Sunday, as there was in 2016, according to internet monitor NetBlocks.

Doubts and boycotts

Congo's Catholic Church episcopal conference has already expressed "serious reservations" about the ballot's transparency.

The largest opposition group, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy or UPADS, is boycotting the poll.

UPADS -- the group of former president Pascal Lissouba, who died in France last August -- is the only opposition party to have a parliamentary group in the current national assembly.

Flanked by its giant neighbour the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gabon, the former French colony has oil reserves and most of its budget comes from petroleum revenue.

But its economy is in a slump, hurt by a collapse in world crude oil prices, long-standing debt, and the pandemic, as well as being saddled with a reputation for corruption.

On the campaign trail, Sassou Nguesso focused on agricultural development and portrayed himself as a defender of Congo's youth -- the average age of the population of five million is just 19, according to UN figures.

Winner of every election since 1997

After first coming to power in 1979, Sassou Nguesso was forced to introduce multi-party elections in 1991 and was defeated at the ballot box a year later.

But he returned to power in 1997 following a prolonged civil war.

He has won every election since, which the opposition have mostly slammed as fraudulent.

A constitutional amendment in 2015, which ended a ban on presidential candidates aged over 70 and scrapped a two-term limit, allowed Sassou Nguesso to run again a year later.

Two rivals who contested the 2016 results -- former army general Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and ex-minister Andre Okombi Salissa -- were later jailed for 20 years, effectively sidelining the opposition.

