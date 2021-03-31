ICC appeals court upholds acquittal of Ivorian ex-president Gbagbo

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo watches computer screens at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, February 6, 2020.

International Criminal Court appeals judges have upheld the acquittals of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo and former minister Charles Ble Goude on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence.

Both were acquitted in 2019 of responsibility for crimes including murder, rape and persecution following disputed elections in 2010, with judges saying prosecutors failed to prove their case. The decision halted the trial before defense lawyers had even presented their evidence.

Wednesday’s appeals panel decision to reject the prosecutors’ appeal against the acquittal ends proceedings against both men.

Supporters of Gbagbo hugged and cheered outside the court building after the decision.

(AP)

