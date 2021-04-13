Mali ex-rebels say prominent leader Ould Sidati shot dead

In this file photo taken on June 20, 2015, Sidi Brahim Ould Sidati, a member of the Arab Movement of Azawad, signs the amended version of the Algerian Accord on behalf of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) in Bamako.

A former rebel leader in northern Mali was killed in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, according to the spokesman for a militia alliance in the region.

Advertising Read more

Sidi Brahim Ould Sidati was the rotating president of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), a mostly Tuareg alliance that rose up against the central government in 2012.

The report by spokesman Almou Ag Mohamed on social media was confirmed by a doctor and a close associate of Ould Sidati.

The reason for the killing in the poor Sahel country was not immediately clear.

The CMA brought together Tuareg and nationalist Arab groups -- including a faction led by Ould Sidati -- fighting Mali forces in the north until they signed a peace accord in 2015.

The accord, seen as crucial to ending Mali's grinding conflict, has yet to be fully implemented in the former French colony.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe