Exclusive: Refugees recount brutal attack by Islamist insurgents in Mozambique's Palma

Mozambican refugees take shelter in the city of Pemba, after Islamist militants attacked the northern city of Palma.

More than 20,000 people fled the Mozambican town of Palma after it was seized by Islamist insurgents in March. While it has since been retaken by the national military, refugees continue their journey to the south of the African country, many heading to the town of Pemba where FRANCE 24’s team met them and talked about the mental and physical scars of the brutal attack.

Advertising Read more

In the southern Mozambican city of Palma, refugees still arrive every day, traumatized by the attacks in the northern city of Palma by Islamist militants.

Even though the national army has taken back the control of the city, many still prefer to flee, sometimes by boat, pushed by rumours of further attacks.

Click on the player above to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe