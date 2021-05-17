Former South African president Zuma returns to court for corruption trial

Former South African President Jacob Zuma attends the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, on March 18, 2021.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma goes back on trial on Monday, facing corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to an arms deal with the French defence firm Thales, which will be joining him in the dock. Zuma, now 79, is accused of accepting the equivalent of some €218,000 over two decades ago, when he was deputy leader of the country.

In 1999, the South African government signed an arms deal worth €3 billion with Thales to install military hardware on aircraft and naval vessels. South Africa's opposition objected to the deal at the time, accusing the authorities of corruption.

FRANCE 24's correspondent Sam Bradpiece tells us more about the allegations that ensued, the charges being brought against Zuma today and the trial that could have strong political ramifications, one analyst says, as current President Cyril Ramaphosa advocates for reform.

